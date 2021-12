SALT LAKE CITY — Reportedly, a semi-truck rolled over in Salt Lake City causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon.

According to accounts, the semi-truck was on its side on the I-215 southbound ramp and eastbound I-80.

Check conditions before you hit the road with FOX 13's traffic map

Witnesses reported that it looked like the truck was hauling oranges that had spilled across the roadway,

Check back for updates to this developing story.