Sen. Mitt Romney booed at Utah GOP convention

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — At the Utah GOP convention Saturday, Senator Mitt Romney was booed by audience members when he approached the podium to give his speech.

GOP delegates are expected to vote on a resolution to censure Romney for his votes to impeach former President Trump.

Derek Brown, Chairman of the Utah GOP interrupted Romney's speech to tell the crowd to show respect.

As @SenatorRomney pivots to criticizing Biden, he gets applause.



He notes he was the GOP nominee for President of the United States.



There is a man in the Box Elder Co. delegation who is shouting so loudly a woman walked up to him to tell him to be quiet. @fox13 #utpol #utgop — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) May 1, 2021

Despite the crowd reaction, Romney finished his speech by emphasizing unity.

"We need to come together in strength and unity," he said.

Romney quickly left the Maverik Center after his speech.