Sen. Mitt Romney booed at Utah GOP convention

Posted at 1:02 PM, May 01, 2021
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — At the Utah GOP convention Saturday, Senator Mitt Romney was booed by audience members when he approached the podium to give his speech.

GOP delegates are expected to vote on a resolution to censure Romney for his votes to impeach former President Trump.

Derek Brown, Chairman of the Utah GOP interrupted Romney's speech to tell the crowd to show respect.

Despite the crowd reaction, Romney finished his speech by emphasizing unity.

"We need to come together in strength and unity," he said.

Romney quickly left the Maverik Center after his speech.

