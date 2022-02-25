Sen. Mitt Romney says he looks forward to reviewing Judge Jackson, Biden's SCOTUS nominee

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senator Mitt Romey on Friday morning reacted to the news of President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nomination with respect and optimism.

The White House said Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

“One of my most serious constitutional responsibilities as a senator is to provide advice and consent on a Supreme Court nomination, and I believe our next justice must faithfully apply the law and our Constitution—impartially and regardless of policy preferences," Romney said in a statement.

In selecting Judge Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise, moving to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries.

"Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an experienced jurist, and I know her historic nomination will inspire many," Sen. Romney added.

Jackson is an attorney who possesses the type of elite legal background found in other high court justices. But, she's also worked as a public defender.

If confirmed, she'd fill the seat vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, who's retiring at the end of the term.

Romney finished his statement, "I look forward to meeting in person with Judge Jackson, thoroughly reviewing her record and testimony, and evaluating her qualifications during this process.”

If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the current court’s fourth woman and second Black justice.

Her confirmation would also mark for the first time in history that four women would sit together on the nine-member court.