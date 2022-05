SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch is lying in state at Utah's State Capitol Building on Wednesday.

The viewing is scheduled to be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hatch was the longest-serving Republican U.S. Senator with a 42-year tenure from 1977 to 2019.

He passed away at the age of 88 last month. No specific cause of death was given.

Hatch was also a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.