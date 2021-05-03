Sen. Susan Collins says she was ‘appalled’ by Utah Republicans booing Mitt Romney

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she was “appalled” when she saw a video of Utah Republicans heckling her colleague Sen. Mitt Romney.

Romney was booed and called a “traitor” and a “communist” by Republicans at their state convention in West Valley City on Saturday.

“I was appalled,” said Collins on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who served his state and his country well.”

Romney was the lone Republican to vote to remove former President Donald Trump from office twice after he was impeached by the House of Representatives. Trump was sanctioned for seeking dirt from Ukraine on his political opponents in the U.S. and for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

