Senate passes resolution supporting MLB expansion to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate has passed a resolution in support of a Major League Baseball team expanding into the state.

Senators voted 26-3 in support of Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 which expresses the Utah State Legislature's support for a team expansion. It also states the preferred location for a stadium would be across from the Utah State Fairpark grounds in Salt Lake City.

While resolutions are typically nonbinding statements by the legislature, one of the sponsors said it can have impact.

"This resolution is to make sure that as Major League Baseball is making their expansion decisions, we’re laying out our best case and making sure they understand it has the state’s full support," said Sen. Lincoln Fillmore, R-South Jordan.

On the Senate floor on Tuesday, Salt Lake Bees owner Gail Miller and members of her family joined former pro-baseball player Dale Murphy for the resolution.

"We are all together on this one," said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, who is co-sponsoring the resolution. "I think it’s showing bipartisan support and all of it, the excitement behind the potential for a catalyst for incredible economic growth."