Senior centers in Salt Lake City will reopen April 19

SALT LAKE CITY — Senior centers in Salt Lake City will soon be welcoming visitors, with plans to reopen their doors on April 19. Services that were adapted to address COVID-19 concerns will be maintained to offer a range of options for older adults.

“We are looking forward to seeing our patrons again at the centers, but we plan to continue services like the Virtual Senior Center and drive thru meals,” said Paul Leggett, Division Director for Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services (SLCO).

Senior centers in Salt Lake City closed a year ago, but SLCO maintained services such as drive through lunches, weekly “wellness” phone calls to patrons, and a Virtual Senior Center that allowed older adults to enjoy the classes, social groups, and activities typically offered at the centers from home.

Teams from SLCO have also staffed vaccination clinics for clients at senior centers to ensure that older adults are protected as centers begin to reopen. New safety protocols will also be in place, such as enhanced cleaning measures, reservations for lunch, and registration for indoor activities.

Face coverings and social distancing will also be required. “It’s been a long year of waiting for the centers to reopen. Once we are open, we plan to stay open,” said Leggett of the enhanced safety measures.

Visit slco.org/aging for more information about classes and programs.