Sentencing of Utah billionaire Trevor Milton delayed again

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah billionaire Trevor Milton's sentencing has been delayed again after several previous delays.

Milton, the founder and CEO of Nikola Motors, an electric truck company, was found guilty on three fraud charges in 2022 for lying to investors about Nikola's progress in developing hydrogen-powered electric trucks.

Milton's lawyers tried to get him a new trial after they argued that one of the jurors had a bias against rich people, but that motion was denied.

His sentencing is now set for December 11, 2023, but he remains free on a $100 million bond.

In advance of Milton's sentencing, his lawyers have

submitted 35 letters of support to the court as well as a receipt for a donation to the LDS Church for 1,500,000 shares of Nikola Motors worth $23,872,500.00 when donated.

According to the Church, sale of these shares brought in significantly more than this amount.

Milton attempted to donate money to Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, and the Office declined to investigate Milton for sexual assault.

However, they returned the money to Milton in 2020, the day after FOX 13 News called to ask about the donation.

