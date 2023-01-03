Series of earthquakes shakes Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Some Cache County residents may have felt a series of small earthquakes that shook the area on Monday and Tuesday morning.

In total, three earthquakes above 2.5 magnitudes were recorded.

All three earthquakes happened near Benson, which is less than ten miles West of Logan.

The first happened on Monday just after 6:30 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.6. According to the United States Geological Survey, 58 people reported having felt the initial earthquake.

Then, more than 12 hours later, a second earthquake was recorded just before 11 p.m. with a 2.9 magnitude. More than 100 people reported that they felt that second quake.

The final recorded earthquake happened early Tuesday morning at 2:38 a.m. and was recorded at 2.7 magnitude. About 18 people reported to officials that they felt the earthquake.