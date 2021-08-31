Watch
Series to be based on Hillerman novels set on Navajo Nation

SANTA FE, N.M. — Production of a six-episode television series based on crime novels by the late author Tony Hillerman is underway in New Mexico.

The state Film office said Tuesday that “Dark Winds" is a psychological thriller set in the Four Corners region and is a production of AMC Networks and Dark Winds Productions LLC.

It centers on two Navajo Nation police officers trying to solve a double murder in the Four Corners region.

Hillerman’s acclaimed books featuring officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee were characterized by vivid descriptions of Navajo rituals and of the vast reservation.

Hillerman died in 2008.

