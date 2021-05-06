Serious traffic accident shuts down road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A serious traffic accident in Salt Lake City shut down a portion of Redwood road Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police say Redwood Road will be closed for several hours between 300 N to 500 N.

Redwood Road will be closed for several hours from 300 N to 500 N. Due to serious traffic accident. PIO will be on the north east corner of 300 N. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) May 6, 2021

How many people were injured as a result of the crash was not made immediately available.

For now, police advise to avoid the area as crews investigate and clean up the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they are made available.