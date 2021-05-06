Watch
Serious traffic accident shuts down road in Salt Lake City

FOX 13
Posted at 3:34 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 17:34:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A serious traffic accident in Salt Lake City shut down a portion of Redwood road Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police say Redwood Road will be closed for several hours between 300 N to 500 N.

How many people were injured as a result of the crash was not made immediately available.

For now, police advise to avoid the area as crews investigate and clean up the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they are made available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
