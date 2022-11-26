Set of Utah triplets all receive NCAA All-American titles — possibly the first to do so

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A trio of Utah siblings think they may have broken a new world record when it comes to their athletic accomplishments.

The Thompson triplets received NCAA All-American titles in each of their individual sports this year.

“I just feel like they motivated each other in a good way,” said their mom Jenni Thompson. “I’m super proud. I’m just so happy for them that they actually did this, and it was through their work ethic and persistence that they made it happen.”

Sage received Division 1 All-American honors in her sport of gymnastics in April as a freshman at the University of Utah, and her brothers Davin and Creed both ran their way to the title last week in cross country as sophomores at BYU.

The feat had them wondering if they may be paving the way for a new page in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“I don’t think any of us really realized that we were the first triplets,” said Creed. “We didn’t really think about that at all until after, and my mom kind of realized it after. She was like, ‘Oh wait, I don’t think there’s anyone that’s done this.’”

The best part of their accomplishment, they said, is that they all have it together.

“It’s just kind of icing on the cake that we all got it,” said Davin. “I mean, the better one of us does, the more it breeds success with all of us.”

The trio said they would be more than OK if it’s something that’s already been done, but if they’re the first, it would be a great chance to inspire others like them.

“I feel like it would be cool to be able to have that accomplishment because we’ve all worked really hard,” said Sage. “Maybe use it as a way for, say, other triplets out there who are competing to maybe motivate them or just to motivate anyone.”

Jenni said she’s proud of not only the athletes her kids are, but also the people they are off the track and the mat.

“I’m just happy for them because I’ve watched them work so hard their whole lives and work through injuries and failures — or what they would call failures — and going through hard times and not knowing sometimes if it was worth it, and, you know, just persisting," she said. "I’ve watched them go through, you know, tragedies like losing their dad, and then watching me go through cancer, and they just pushed through, pushed through. I’m just so happy for them that they actually did this, and it was through their work ethic and persistence that they made it happen.”

A friend has sent Jenni the application for the Guinness Book of World Records, which she plans to fill out in the next few weeks.