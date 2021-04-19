Seven-story apartment complex could go up on former Road Home shelter site

SALT LAKE CITY — Developers have unveiled their plans to build a seven-story apartment complex on the land where The Road Home’s downtown emergency shelter once stood — a project long predicted by advocates who say business interests have been trying to push homeless services out of the neighborhood.

The new Salt Lake City community envisioned by the development team would be called the RIO, with a concept that calls for 210 apartments and about 4,000 square feet of commercial or retail space. It’s a project that aims to provide affordable housing “to the broadest spectrum of renters” possible, development partners dbURBAN Communities and Hamilton Partners said in a news release.

RELATED: Homeless crisis increasing in Salt Lake City; resource centers ineffective

“It’ll bring vitality back to the community,” said Scott Howell of the Pioneer Park Coalition, a group that has fought for the neighborhood’s transformation. “I think it will be something that will help a struggling neighborhood and a struggling business community that has suffered for a long time.”

The Road Home emergency shelter, which formerly occupied the property, acted as a focal point for Utah’s homeless community until the building closed in 2019 as part of the state’s shift to a more dispersed service model. The new system relies on three smaller resource centers that offer a suite of services, including meals, housing assessments, job assistance and basic health care, all aimed at helping people exit homelessness.

Click here for the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.

RELATED: The Road Home shelter being demolished