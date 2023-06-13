Several children rescued after boats capsize on Jordan River

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Several children and adults were rescued from the Jordan River on Tuesday after their boats capsized during a summer camp program.

Police say 10 children and four adults were on two boats that capsized in the South Salt Lake area of the river. After being notified, police used a drone to locate the group and were able to extract everyone from the water.

Following the rescue, one child was transferred to the hospital for an undisclosed reason.

Because of the high and fast water levels, officials have warned people to be be careful when on the Jordan River.