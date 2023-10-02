Several families displaced after Centerville apartment building fire

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A fire broke out across a Centerville apartment complex early Sunday morning, leaving 25 people without a home.

“There was just fire across the whole building. And smoke — white smoke, black smoke. It was really scary,” said HOA president Lee Skore.

Onlookers at Cedar Springs Condominiums took in the aftermath Sunday evening: A car sits parked out front, its front engine completely burnt. Pieces of card games and newspapers are scattered among the ashes, barely recognizable.

“The fire started quickly, and it spread very quickly,” said Skore.

Residents are shaken up because last October, there was another fire in the building across the same parking lot. One woman did not survive.

No one was injured in Sunday morning’s fire.

“I just feel badly for all the people in this building who may be without a home,” said Skore.

The American Red Cross’s disaster action team is helping the families who lived in the eight units.

“For the next two weeks, we’ll be there to really check in,” said Red Cross regional disaster officer Matt Stevens. “It’s not a one-stop shop. We have case workers calling up families that will continue to work with them and support them as needed.”

Stevens said house fires typically start to pick up this time of year.

“There’s an inverse correlation. When the weather temperature drops, the house fires go up, so we’re there ready for support,” he said.

There is still no word yet on the cause of the fire.