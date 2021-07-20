Several more Utah counties to enter Stage 2 fire restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — Several more Utah counties will be added to Stage 2 fire restrictions, banning the use of campfires and other activities that could spark flames.

Utah forestry officials on Tuesday declared that all state and unincorporated lands in Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber, Morgan, Davis, Tooele, Salt Lake City and Utah counties would be included under Stage 2 fire restrictions starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

Last month, several Utah counties were put under Stage 2 fire restrictions including: Carbon, Emery, Juab, Piute, Millard, Wayne, Sevier, Sanpete, Wasatch, Grand, San Juan, Beaver, Garfield, Kane, Iron, and Washington counties.

The Stage 2 restrictions ban the use of campfires or any open flames, tent stoves, coal and wood burning stoves, charcoal grills and barbecues (propane stoves are allowed).

The restrictions also include the ban of smoking, using fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets, cutting, welding or grinding equipment use without an appropriate spark guard on state lands or unincorporated private lands.

Additionally, a fireworks ban is in effect on all state, federal and unincorporated private lands until July 22. Fireworks are never allowed on U.S. Forest Service, BLM, or National Parks land.

You can read the latest full fire restriction order from the state of Utah here, and see up to date fire restrictions for Utah here.

