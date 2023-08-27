Several people in custody after SWAT respond to early morning shooting at Orem apartment complex

OREM, Utah — Several people are in custody on Saturday after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Orem.

The Orem Police Department said officers were dispatched to Midtown 360 around 1:15 a.m., where they found evidence of a shooting.

Minutes before, Mar John said he saw the incident take place from his balcony.

"First I just thought it was fireworks and then next thing you know, people arguing and then a bunch of gunshots," said John, who lives in the complex. "It was so many shots. It was 'boom, boom, boom,' and then I saw them start to run; they started to run all over here."

The Metro SWAT team was deployed, according to police, and served a warrant on an apartment where a suspect was located.

Broken glass in door and car windows, as well as bullet holes in cars, could be seen under an awning in the complex.

"I'm from New York so I'm kind of used to it, you know, things like that, but I never expected it to happen in a community like this," said John.

Police say no one was critically injured but several did have injuries from this incident.

"I kind of like peeked through the window and I saw a bunch of police cars and police enforcement," said Nataly Cote, a resident in the complex.

Cote says she woke up at 6 a.m. on Saturday to the police outside of the building.

"We've had pool fights, we've had stuff like that, but we've never had a shooting, like guns involved, that's a big deal," said Cote. "Act better and don't take this as a joke, because it could've gotten worse."

John says he was impressed by the response from law enforcement.

"I felt very safe on how fast they came on time. I was just glad they were here to help us and to keep the community safe," said John.

Orem Police say the Investigations Division and evidence technicians were processing the scene during the day. Crime tape was taken down outside the complex a little after 7 p.m.

Police say they will be releasing more information pertaining to this incident on Monday.