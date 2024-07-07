Several Price homes declared total loss after large fire, one hospitalized

PRICE, Utah — One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition and several homes have been declared a total loss after a fire swept through a Price neighborhood Saturday.

Price City Police have confirmed the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

The condition of the one person transported to the hospital is not known at this time.

The time of the fire is also not confirmed at this time nor the locations of the homes affected.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.