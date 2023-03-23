Several rockfalls destroy roads in Zion Natl. Park with giant holes

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Photos and video show major destruction left in the path of "several rockfalls" that have occurred in Zion National Park, leaving behind giant crater-like holes in the road.

Large boulders can be seen resting beside the damaged roads and a video from the National Parks Service shows crews diligently working to repair pipes that were damaged.

WATCH: Crews work to repair road at Zion National Park after rockfall

Zion Natl. Park rockfall repair

Officials say the rockfalls are the "most recent of several similar but smaller events experienced along park roads and trails this winter."

The rockfalls are impacting two specific roads within the park; Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and Kolob Canyons Road.

On Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, crews are first repairing damaged sewage systems caused by the rockfall and assessing how to fix the road.

NPS Maintenance workers and engineers work to assess and repair Zion Canyon Scenic Drive following large rockfall

Because of the damage, only a single lane is open near the work area, however, shuttles are still running. Visitors should be prepared for temporary road closures while repairs are in progress, officials explained.

On Kolob Canyons Road, an entire section was destroyed due to the rockfall, photos show.

NPS / Juan Galindo Image below of engineers and maintenance staff measuring road damage on Kolob Canyons Road.

The damage has caused closures since March 15 and applies to everyone in the park, including drivers, bikers and hikers. No visitors can go past the Kolob Canyons Visitor Center while crews work to repair the road.

Officials have no timeline on when the damaged areas will be fixed and ready for visitors again. For the latest conditions on the park, click here.