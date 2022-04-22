Watch
Several streets will close on Saturday for the Salt Lake City marathon

Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune
Ryan Crockford of Charlotte, NC wins the Salt Lake City Marathon, Saturday April 13, 2019.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 14:55:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Several streets will close on Saturday for this year's Salt Lake City marathon.

The marathon starts at 7 a.m. but roads will likely close at least an hour before then. The route stretches for 26 miles and the marathon is expected to last all morning. So drivers who are downtown should be prepared for traffic and closures.

2022 Salt Lake City marathon map

You can view the full course map here.

For the first time since 2019, the marathon is returning to the streets. It has been held virtually for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

