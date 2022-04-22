Several streets will close on Saturday for the Salt Lake City marathon

SALT LAKE CITY — Several streets will close on Saturday for this year's Salt Lake City marathon.

The marathon starts at 7 a.m. but roads will likely close at least an hour before then. The route stretches for 26 miles and the marathon is expected to last all morning. So drivers who are downtown should be prepared for traffic and closures.

saltlakecitymarathon.com 2022 Salt Lake City marathon map

You can view the full course map here.

For the first time since 2019, the marathon is returning to the streets. It has been held virtually for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.