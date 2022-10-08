Several units destroyed in Murray apartment fire

MURRAY, Utah — Crews with the Murray Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 309 East 4500 South Friday evening.

Several units were destroyed in the fire, and multiple people were evacuated.

A Murray Police officer just happened to be in the area and helped rescue several people.

Several pets were also rescued.

Crews were able to get everyone out and put the fire out.

The cause is still under investigation.

