Severe thunderstorm warning in place for parts of Salt Lake, Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe Thunderstorm warning for parts of Salt Lake and Utah counties.

The warning is in place until 7:30 Thursday night.

Residents can expect wind up to 60 miles per hour, penny sized hail and rain.

Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Draper, Riverton, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Alpine, Bluffdale, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Millcreek, Kearns and Magna.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The warning also includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 288 and 305 and Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 123 and 130.