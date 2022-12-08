Shelter in place ordered for Tooele neighborhood for mental health crisis

TOOELE, Utah — A shelter in place was ordered for a Tooele neighborhood Thursday afternoon after shots were reportedly fired in what police are calling a mental health crisis.

Police tell FOX 13 News the situation is active but no shots have been fired at people or officers.

Officers are working to engage with and speak to the individual and they say they're treating this call as a mental health crisis.

A shelter in place order has been put in effect for homes on Skyline Road, Oak Lane and Deer Meadow Loop in Tooele, police reported.

FOX 13 News has a crew headed to the scene working to gather information. Stay with FOX 13 and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news situation.