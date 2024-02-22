Shelter in place ordered for West Jordan residents due to gas smell

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are investigating a natural gas leak in West Jordan and asked that residents shelter in place while the source is identified.

West Jordan City leaders shared that the potential leak is impacting residents on the city's West side, near 9000 South 4800 West.

The Jordan School District confirmed to FOX 13 News that students at Copper Hills High School were under shelter-in-place orders.

While no evacuation orders are in place, safety crews asked that residents in the area shelter in place or stay home if possible while crews respond.

"Our crews are on the scene and collaborating with Dominion Energy, the gas company, to investigate and address the situation promptly," West Jordan City leaders said.

Dominion Energy confirmed to FOX 13 News that their team received many calls about an odor in the city and now they are working to identify the source.