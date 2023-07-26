Shelter in Utah County struggling to keep up with increasing number of domestic violence victims

OREM, Utah — The number of reported domestic violence victims in Utah County is on the rise, and help centers like The Refuge in Orem are trying to keep up with the demand.

“We’ve seen a report from the Department of Public Safety that the number of victims of domestic violence just within Utah County has more than doubled since 2019 to 2022,” said executive director Ashlee Taylor.

Lyndsey Hackford is included in that statistic. She’s a survivor who visited The Refuge for help just a few years ago.

Seeking help changed Hackford’s life, so much so that she’s now on the board, hoping to help other victims find a safe way out.

“When you surround yourself with people who help you feel safe, that makes you feel safe,” she said.

The nonprofit serves victims of sexual assault and domestic violence through 24/7 hotlines, therapy services, and housing.

“Us having that stable house that was ours — we weren’t a guest to someone, it was our place to stay — was vital in me staying gone and apart from him,” said Hackford. “It gave me the confidence to do it myself.”

The center only has approximately 25 beds for people seeking shelter, and that number hasn’t changed since the 1990s. That was back when domestic violence cases weren’t as reported and Utah County’s population was much lower.

“Unfortunately in 2022, we had to turn away 480 requests for shelter just because our space was full,” said Taylor.

Taylor said The Refuge is planning to move to a new location that, with the right funding, will help housing availability.

“When we’re serving all of Utah County as well as Juab County, it’s just not enough,” she said.

__________

Resources for domestic violence victims/prevention (free, 24/7, confidential):

