Sheriff's Office says homicide 'likely occurred' in Dylan Rounds case

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — In an update from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, officials said the investigation into the disappearance of Dylan Rounds is ongoing and evidence continues to support that a homicide "likely occurred."

The 19-year-old from Idaho was last seen near his property in Lucin, Utah and was last heard from over Memorial Day weekend.

In July, the neighbor of Rounds, James Brenner was named as a suspect in the case and is on trial for federal firearm charges.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office was not forthcoming with many specific details in the case, citing a criminal investigation that's underway. However, they did say, "as the investigation proceeds, evidence continues to support that a homicide likely occurred."

"Locating Dylan Rounds, protecting the integrity of the investigation, and our ability to impose criminal responsibility upon anyone involved in his disappearance are our utmost priorities," a statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office reads.

Local authorities are continuing to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Utah Department of Public Safety and many other agencies, the sheriff's office said.

In the months since Rounds' disappearance, family members have been vocal about their frustration with investigators. They want the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office to give the lead on the case to the state or the FBI.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said in an update Wednesday night that after a request for an independent review of the investigation, credibility was established in the investigative work that has been done with "substantial and pertinent evidence."

The independent review was conducted by DPS, Weber County Sheriff's Office and the Weber County Attorney's Office.