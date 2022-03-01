SheTech Explorer conference encourages girls to explore tech careers

SANDY, Utah — High school girls from around the state are getting the chance to see what it would be like to have a career in the tech field, thanks to SheTech Explorer 2022.

Roughly 1,700 high school girls from Logan to St. George are attending the conference in Sandy, which give them a chance to meet mentors and learn about opportunities in tech.

Organizers of SheTech say the field is ripe for diversity since it's been traditionally dominated by men.

Tuesday's conference is taking place in person after being held virtually for the last two years because of COVID-19.

“There's so much more to this field that I knew about, so this has helped me realize that that is something I can do with my life in the future," said Abigail Stringfellow, a Farmington High School senior who is waiting to hear whether she's been admitted to Stanford or MIT.

Organizers say that because the conference is taking place on March 1st, the beginning of Women’s History Month, it's a perfect "alignment of the stars" to encourage these girls to explore tech careers.

Find out more about SheTech Explorer here.