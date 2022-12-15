Shipping companies work to meet 'new normal' increased demand

SALT LAKE CITY — Shipping services are seeing unprecedented demand, but they say they are up to the task to get packages and other items to Utah residents on time.

According to Statista, Americans shipped 11 billion packages in 2016, a number that increased to 15 billion in 2019. However, in 2021, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of parcels shipped domestically ballooned to 21.6 billion.

United Parcel Service gave FOX 13 News an inside look at its 900,000 square foot regional facility in Salt Lake City.

“We service anywhere from here to Mississippi,” said Carolee Streeper, the hub training manager at the facility. “We have about 21 miles of belts in this building.”

Those belts can process more than one million packages per day. On its busiest days, the facility that debuted in 2018 can handle 1.2 million parcels. Along with automation to help sort packages, more than 3,000 employees keep the boxes and envelopes moving to their destinations.

“We are working seven days a week,” Streeper said. “It’s all about the employees. Our building is great, it's automated, we love it, but it’s really all about the employees to get it done.”

Those who would like their deliveries to arrive prior to Christmas face some rapidly approaching deadlines.

UPS says Dec. 22 is the final day to drop off a package to ensure it is delivered on Christmas Eve with next day air service. While FedEx has set a Dec. 23 drop off date for an express service guarantee of Dec. 24 delivery.

The U.S. Postal Service has various deadlines for its delivery options, but lists Dec. 23 as the final date a package can be dropped off with an expected delivery before Christmas Day if a customer purchases priority mail express. The USPS says it has the capability to process 60 million packages a day in its nationwide network.

“Everybody wants to get those holiday greetings and gifts in the mail,” said Kim Frum with the USPS. “Be patient with those retail clerks. Be patient with your carrier.”

Those who expect to ship packages with a pre-holiday delivery in mind are urged to avoid waiting until the last minute and drop off the items as soon as possible.