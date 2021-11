MIDVALE, Utah — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning after attending a wedding.

Police have identified the man as Oscar Avila, 28, of Midvale.

Just after 11:25 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 145 East Fort Union Blvd where they found a 28-year-old man had been shot.

Despite life saving efforts from wedding guests and police, the man was declared dead on scene.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. Anyone with information should call 801-840-4000.