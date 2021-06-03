Shooting in Orem leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

OREM, Utah — A shooting in Orem left one dead and two others injured Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to a possible shooting at a church near the canal trail.

They were then notified of a shooting victim at 1274 N. State St. When they arrived, they found three victims in a vehicle. One victim, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating two scenes, but they believe the shooting took place at 165 E 1780 N.

Detectives have identified a suspect, but have not been able to take them into custody as of Wednesday night. Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Sgt. Brian Luangsawasdi with the Orem Police Department said in a briefing that it appears that the suspect and victim did know each other from a "drug deal gone bad."

Northbound State Street was closed from 1200 N to 1600 N as police worked to investigate what happened.

Ages and names of the victims and suspect were not released because of the pending investigation and as police work to notify family members.

