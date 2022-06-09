Shots fired 'at or near' LDS Hill Cumorah Visitors' Center in New York

MANCHESTER, New York — Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed Wednesday evening that shots were fired "at or near" a church landmark in New York.

In a statement, church officials said shots had been fired "at or near" the Hill Cumorah Visitors' Center in Palmyra, New York.

"Gratefully, no injuries have been reported," the church reported.

Little other information is known at this time, but FOX 13's affiliate station in New York reported that state officials are at the scene investigating.

The Hill Cumorah in Machester is the place where members of the LDS faith believe Joseph Smith met annually with the angel Moroni. Eventually the angel allowed Joseph to obtain the golden plates, which is where the Book of Mormon is from, church members believe.