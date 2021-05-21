Shots fired during arrest of wanted fugitive in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested a wanted fugitive in Salt Lake City late Thursday night.

Members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad, or "V-Fast," went to a home at 1600 West and 500 South around 8:30 p.m.

Shortly after announcing who they were and why they were there, gunshots were fired at them by someone inside the home.

Deputies returned fire but it appears no one was hit. When it was all over they arrested the man they were looking for, 45-year-old Anthony Welch.

Welch is now in jail facing numerous felony charges including being a restricted person in possession of a firearm and assault on a police officer.

Several other people were detained for questioning and could be arrested and face charges in this case.

