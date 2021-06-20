Watch
Shots fired in South Salt Lake Sunday morning

Associated Press
Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 20, 2021
No injuries or damages were reported after shots were fired in South Salt Lake Sunday morning.

The call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the area of 2835 South Main Street, which is also the address of the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Authorities have confirmed that the shots were fired mostly between the 2700 and 2800 South block of Main Street, though it doesn't appear any buildings were hit.

Police have conducted some interviews, but at present, no suspects have been taken into custody.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-840-4000.

