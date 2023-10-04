Should Utah school buses be used as rolling billboards?

SANDY, Utah — A big yellow school bus is not easy to miss and for good reason as they must safely transport students to and from school logging serious miles on each route.

The Canyons School District says it has 185 school buses that each travel 30-to-60 miles every day. So with the visibility and sheer amount of time school buses are on the road, the district believes taking advantage of a law that allows its buses to become rolling billboards makes sense.

"It is a way to offset the effect of the economy and inflation and generate a little income," said Jeremy Wardle, director of transportation for the district.

In 2011, then-Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed a bill into law allowing the state's school districts to sell advertising space on the exterior of school buses, but with a few guidelines: no alcohol, drugs or gamblings ads, and nothing political or containing sexual content.

"It's a way for our business partners or local companies and organizations to find creative ways to get the word out about their goods an services and ally themselves with the mission and the value of public education," added Kirsten Stewart, associate director of communications for Canyons School District.

As the popularity of school bus advertising grows, Stewart says any money made off the ads stays within the transportation department and keeps more money in classrooms and beyond.

"We're not looking at this as really a money maker, but you know if it generates revenue for the school district in a way that doesn't add an extra burden to our tax paying patrons then it's a win," said Stewart.