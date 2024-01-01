Watch Now
Sights and sounds of 2023 as captured by FOX 13 News photojournalists

ALL OVER UTAH — The news is in many ways a journal of that day's events and happenings.

A year’s worth of daily news coverage becomes part of the record of that year.

Each day, during editorial meetings, FOX 13 News reporters are assigned a story, or several stories. Usually they focus on the news of the day, but also feature the people and places that make Utah such a great place.

Many stories though are assigned to the FOX 13 photojournalists who go out by themselves, shoot and edit the stories that you see on TV as well as the many digital platforms.

The sights and sounds of 2023 included everything from community events like Bountiful’s Handcart Days to tattoo expos and even a specialized clinic for those with sensory issues.

Watch the video for a look at some of the ways Utahns came together this year, as captured by the lenses of the professional photography staff at FOX 13 News.

