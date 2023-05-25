'Sign of the times': Delta Center name returns to Salt Lake City arena

SALT LAKE CITY — Like a phoenix rising from the streets of downtown Salt Lake City, the rebirth of the Delta Center became official Thursday as crews worked to affix new signage to the arena.

The highly-anticipated return of the Delta Center name was announced in January, but it wasn't until earlier this month when the old Vivint Arena signage was removed to make room for the logo that Jazz fans have been waiting to see.

Delta Center signs will be placed on the northeast side of the arena Thursday, while the southeast installation will occur Friday.

The return of the Delta Center name coincides with the 50th anniversary season of the Utah Jazz. The airline previously held naming rights to the arena, but gave them up in 2006.