Silicon Slopes project aims to battle food insecurity

SALT LAKE CITY — The fifth annual Silicon Slopes tech and start up event got underway in Salt Lake City Thursday, with a big focus dealing with an effort to help Utahns dealing with food insecurity.

More than 40 guest speakers, including corporate heavyweights like Apple CEO Tim Cook will be presenters over the next two days at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

They’ll be helping a lot of smart and ambitious people figure out ways to start or better manage their own companies.

But another big part of the conference will be something called Silicon Slopes Serves, where volunteers gather with the goal of assembling 1 million meals to for Utah residents in need.

“Mac and cheese, it’s our number one requested item. Kids love it, folks love it, this is a great way to bring together that request and this skill set,” said Ginette Bott, President & CEO of the Utah Food Bank

Silicon Slopes Serves is open to everyone, not just those attending the conference.

“So perhaps those attending the conference will come in here, see a project like this, go back to their home state or city and be able to help in the area they’re from as well because hunger issues, they are everywhere," added Bott.

It’s about as simple of a volunteer project as you can imagine. After watching a two minute video, putting on gloves and a hairnet, the volunteers are good to go.

“There’s no heavy lifting, there’s no boxes, there’s not pallets, we’ve got the fun part set up for folks to come and help," Bott said. "It's a great team building sport for businesses, it’s a great family affair if you want to bring the kids to help or you can just come as an individual, we’d love your help here.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should go to the south entrance of the convention center where there’s a sign-in table and instructions about how to take part in helping provide 1 million meals that will all stay right here instead of Utah.