Silver Alert activated for missing 82-year-old Payson man

PROVO, Utah — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 82-year-old man in Payson.

DPS Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old Ray McCune of Payson.

Police say Ray McCune has special needs and was last seen Sunday night.

The alert says McCune could possibly go to the BYU campus, the family history museum, Orem City or possibly a former residence at 1921 North 90 West.

McCune drives a Toyota Camry with license plate number 5D2HS.

He is tall and thin, has gray hair and green eyes, and was wearing a white shirt and blue slacks.

If you have any information about McCune, you’re asked to notify authorities.