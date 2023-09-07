Silver Alert activated for missing special needs St. George man

ST. GEORGE, UTAH — A Silver Alert was activated for a man last seen walking away from a Saint George regional hospital Wednesday morning. He is 6 feet and 2 inches tall at 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Matthew John Ruddy, 61 years old, walked away from a Saint George regional hospital against medical advice to collect his personal property from the Switchpoint Community Resource Facility in the city at 948 North 1300 West.

He has not been seen since.

According to police, he may also have a short gray beard. It's believed he may be attempting to fly to an unknown location.

Anyone who has seen him or may have any information can contact the police at 435-627-4300 or simply dial 9-1-1.