STANSBURY PARK, Utah — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing Stansbury Park who lives with dementia Friday.

Chris Chase, age 55, was last seen near 5031 North on Stratford Lane in Stansbury Park at 9:30 a.m. wearing a grey t-shirt and sweatpants. Chase is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is bald.

Chase had recently moved to Stansbury Park and won't know where he lives.

Anyone with information is asked to call 435-0882-5600.