Silver Alert activated for special needs woman in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been activated for a woman last seen in West Jordan Thursday evening.

Michelle Kershaw, 68, was last seen Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. and was known to frequent the areas around Jordan Landing or 7000 south Redwood Road.

Officials say she has special needs, high blood pressure and is possibly suicidal. She is 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 150 pounds and wears dentures and a large puffy coat. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information are asked to call police at 801-840-4000.