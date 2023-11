WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing West Jordan woman with memory loss after leaving a vehicle just after 1:45 p.m.

Rea Buck, 67 years old, was last seen near 1300 West and 9200 South in a Silver Toyota Camry in West Jordan.

She may be wearing a tan long-sleeved v-neck shirt and gray sweatpants, anyone with any information is asked to contact 801-840-4000.