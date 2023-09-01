Silver Alert activated for woman in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert has been activated for a woman last seen walking around the neighborhood near 850 Montague Avenue in Salt Lake City Thursday evening.

Fransisca Torres, 74, was last seen Thursday evening around 7 p.m. and was last known to be walking around the neighborhood of 850 Montague Avenue.

Officials say she is Hispanic, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 130 pounds, brown eyes.

Torres was wearing a long-sleeved leopard print shirt with dark blue jeans and tan shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to call police at 801-799-3554 or simply dial 9-1-1.