Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 73-year-old man in Salt Lake City.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for 73-year-old Dan Anderson. He was last seen Friday, and Salt Lake City Police say he has a "cognitive disability."

Anderson was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, brown loafer shoes, a baseball hat and gray pants. He is 5’7” with a "slim build."

Police say he usually walks with a cane and may visit the downtown area near the Grand America hotel. He may also be driving a red 2012 Chevrolet Aveo with Florida licence plate number Z83 IXX.

We are looking for #missing Dan Anderson, 73.



He is 5’7” with a slim build, and usually walks using a cane. He lives with a cognitive disability.



In addition, Murray Police issued a Silver Alert Friday evening for 84-year-old Russell Owen Donoghue. He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday near 200 E. Trailorama Avenue.

Donoghue was last seen wearing a blue fleece jacket with a "Buck Knife Collection Club" logo, blue or gray sweatpants, and brown slippers.

No photos were available, but he was described as a white man with gray hair (but "partially bald") and brown eyes, standing 5'10" tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. Police said he is likely on foot and shuffles when he walks.