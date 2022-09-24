Silver Alert issued for missing American Fork man

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Silver Alert has just been issued for a missing 63 year-old American Fork man who's been missing since Saturday morning.

Police are asking for your help in locating Darrel George Gygi, 63, who is two foot, seven inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen driving a silver Toyota RAV4 with the license plate 2K5GB. His last known whereabouts are in the area of Francis, Utah in Summit County, based on cell phone location data. It is believed he may be headed to Ogden.

Gygi has dementia and Parkinson's disease. He did not take his medication with him.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call police at 801-794-3970, or simply dial 911.