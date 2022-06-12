Silver Alert issued for missing Cottonwood Heights man

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72 year-old man out of Cottonwood Heights who's been missing since 11:00 AM.

Baldwin, the only name given in the alert, is a 6 ft, 1in male with gray hair and blue eyes who was last seen in the area of 2420 East 6895 South. He was last seen wearing a short sleeved polo shirt and Levi's pants.

He was last seen driving a gold-colored 1997 Toyota Camry SD with the Utah License plate number of 310MAV.

He has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and is delusional. He may possibly be staying in hotels in the Salt Lake area.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts are asked to call 801-840-4000.