Silver Alert issued for missing Ogden woman

OGDEN, Utah — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old woman from Ogden who is missing.

Irene Gardner was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. at the Crestwood Care Center, located at 3655 Brinker Avenue.

She is considered at-risk because she is diabetic and has not eaten dinner, so her blood sugar could drop.

Gardner is described as white, 5'3", 157 pounds, has short gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans. She has a red walker with her.

A photo of Gardner was not provided.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221.