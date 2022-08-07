Silver Alert issued for missing Salt Lake woman

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.

Salt Lake City Police A photo of Ernistina Campos released by Salt Lake City Police.

Ernistina Campos was last seen in the area of 1841 West Bridgestone in Salt Lake City. Police believe that she may be in the South Salt Lake area.

She is 5' 1" tall, weighs 130 lbs., and as last seen wearing grey shorts and a yellow t-shirt.

She is living with reduced cognitive abilities and other mental health issues.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-151059