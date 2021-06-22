Silver Alert issued for missing South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 64-year-old South Salt Lake man last seen Friday.

Officials say Mark Eugene Hudgins is a diabetic and previously suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Hudgins was last seen at Grace Mary Manor at 19 West Gregson Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday wearing a gray or light blue sleeveless shirt, tan cargo shorts with sandals or flip-flops.

Hudgins is 5'11" and weighs 175 lbs. with a gray beard, gray hair, blue eyes and tattoos on his forearm upper left arm.

Anyone with information on Hudgins' whereabouts is urged to call the South Salt Lake Police Department at 801-940-6179.