Silver Alert issued for Riverdale man

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are asking for your help in locating a 50 year-old Riverdale man who's been missing since Saturday night.

Tobias Gallegos, 50, was last seen in the area of 4390 South 700 West after telling the care facility he lives at that he was going to a nearby Wal-Mart.

He left the facility using a motorized wheelchair with lights in the front and back. He also has a history of diabetes, lung problems, and requires dialysis.

He is a white male with gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Riverdale Police at 801-395-8221, or simply call 911.